Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.34. 18,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $133.00 and a 52-week high of $348.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.09.

Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

