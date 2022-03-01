Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,012,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CETY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 1,269,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,108. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
