Short Interest in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Increases By 600.0%

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Hemp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 37,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,673. Good Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.
Good Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Hemp (GHMP)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.