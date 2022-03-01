Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $196.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.24. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $158.77 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.