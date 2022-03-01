Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,678,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

