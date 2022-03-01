Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.12. 68,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

