Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,195. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

