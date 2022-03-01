Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 48.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,918,000 after purchasing an additional 530,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 35.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,929,000 after purchasing an additional 493,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. 11,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

