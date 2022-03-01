Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.55.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.