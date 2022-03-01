Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $76,254,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

SGEN stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,345 shares of company stock valued at $15,252,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

