New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $374,000 in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 5,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,787. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.