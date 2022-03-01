ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Increased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 5.1% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,408 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,072 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $15.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,570. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $577.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.71, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

