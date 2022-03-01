IMS Capital Management Buys New Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,437. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.