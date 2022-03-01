Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 84,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

