Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. 8,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

