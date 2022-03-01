Short Interest in Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Expands By 600.0%

Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTOU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 7,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. Legato Merger Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGTOU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $15,038,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000.

