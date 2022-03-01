864 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $168.63. 53,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,331. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

