Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 78,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARPS. TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 41,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,372. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

