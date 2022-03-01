Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.69. 47,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,020. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
