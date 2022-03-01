Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.78 and its 200-day moving average is $252.67.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

