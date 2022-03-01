Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Danaher by 659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 237,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,455,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.40. 26,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.