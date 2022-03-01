Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,225,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,608. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHVN stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. 7,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.40. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

