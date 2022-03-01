Versant Capital Management Inc Has $57,000 Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -70.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

