Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $28,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,982,000 after acquiring an additional 128,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 647,081 shares during the period.

VFH traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.85. 10,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,021. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

