MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 73.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,857. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

