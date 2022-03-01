Corsicana & Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corsicana & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 7.6% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 137,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.77. 597,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,495,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

