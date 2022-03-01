iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up 1.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after buying an additional 181,833 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.20. 176,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.39.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.