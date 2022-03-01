iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 16,700,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74.

