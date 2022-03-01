Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 522.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $8,744,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

