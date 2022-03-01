Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

PRTY stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $485.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,132,483 shares of company stock worth $6,582,222. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 240,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 138,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 135,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

