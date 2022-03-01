Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.77 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.91. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.