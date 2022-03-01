Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

VBLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

