LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.93

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 2963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

