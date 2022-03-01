LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.93

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 2963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.
Several research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.11.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.