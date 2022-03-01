Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.47. 44,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.89. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

