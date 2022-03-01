Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €114.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €114.66 ($128.83).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($138.20) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday.

PUM stock traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting €81.98 ($92.11). The company had a trading volume of 777,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of €95.84 and a 200-day moving average of €101.71. Puma has a one year low of €80.32 ($90.25) and a one year high of €115.40 ($129.66). The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

