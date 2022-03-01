Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 127.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ecolab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after buying an additional 38,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.