Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 886 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 23.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 495,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,697,000 after buying an additional 95,673 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,856 shares of company stock worth $24,708,410 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Shares of LPLA opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average is $163.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.