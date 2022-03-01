State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 22.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,295,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 619.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $16,291,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

