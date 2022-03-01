Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 279 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after buying an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average of $127.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

