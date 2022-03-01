Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $108.69. 4,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

