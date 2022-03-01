Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,700. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

