Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.01. Hanger shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 3,497 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Hanger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hanger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 10.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

