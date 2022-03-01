Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Down 10% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) were down 10% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 23,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,870,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.