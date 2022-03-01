Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Drops By 85.9%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the January 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEEMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

