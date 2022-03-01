Zacks Investment Research Upgrades trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Buy

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Get trivago alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRVG. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,345. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.