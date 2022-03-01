RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

RTL Group stock remained flat at $$5.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

Get RTL Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLXY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on RTL Group from €57.50 ($64.61) to €54.00 ($60.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.