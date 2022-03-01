Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,992,000 after acquiring an additional 121,882 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,636,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 656,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after buying an additional 144,330 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 544,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,456. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $81.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22.

