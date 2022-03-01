Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. 527,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065,491. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

