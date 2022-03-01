Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.69 Million Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 84,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $135.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

