Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.21.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

